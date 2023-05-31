World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INT. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

World Fuel Services Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.