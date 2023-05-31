Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.87 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,580 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

