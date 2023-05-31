Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after acquiring an additional 829,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,023,000 after buying an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 30,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,980,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 40.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

