Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.7 %

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

RNR stock opened at $192.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.91. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.99%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

