Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 601,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Range Resources by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRC opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.52.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,487.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,094 shares of company stock worth $9,755,245. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

