Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 160,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 68,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 311,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $510.07 million, a PE ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.38. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 942.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.