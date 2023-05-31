Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,988,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $40,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.70 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

VREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $199,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $253,996.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

