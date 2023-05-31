Swiss National Bank Buys 6,000 Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LWLG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 25.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 28.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lightwave Logic stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.80 million, a PE ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 2.18. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

Lightwave Logic ( OTCMKTS:LWLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

