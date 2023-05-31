Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,227,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

See Also

