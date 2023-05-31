Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $200,000 Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

AZZ stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $885.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.66%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating.

