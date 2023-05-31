Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,918 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Roblox by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of RBLX opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $561,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at $31,815,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $561,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,142 shares of company stock valued at $54,899,974 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

