Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $30.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.