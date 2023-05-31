Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $839,000 Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Donaldson stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

