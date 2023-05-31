Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cutera by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cutera by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

Get Cutera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair cut Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Cutera Price Performance

Cutera stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $328.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.