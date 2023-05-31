Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,383 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,942,000 after buying an additional 2,039,972 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth $10,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,732,000 after buying an additional 285,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mercury General by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,106,000 after buying an additional 219,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $4,853,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Mercury General stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.59. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently -19.48%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

