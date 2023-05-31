Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 2,417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 430.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter.

INVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

INVA stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 73.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.31 million.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 120,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,561,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,672,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pavel Raifeld purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,515.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 513,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

