Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,978.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

RGR stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $925.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

