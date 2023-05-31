Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $41,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 67,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX stock opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 150.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

