Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NVTS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NVTS opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $9.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62.

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,521 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $242,682.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,214,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,722.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $242,682.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,214,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,722.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,697,983 shares of company stock worth $120,780,978 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.