Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Position Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,871 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,984.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COOP. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

