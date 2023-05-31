Kenneth Hirschman Sells 4,635 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,635 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,866.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 238,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Udemy Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ UDMY opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $17.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDMY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
