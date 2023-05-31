Kenneth Hirschman Sells 4,635 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,635 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,866.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 238,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Udemy Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

Get Udemy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDMY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Udemy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Udemy by 1,671.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Udemy by 175.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.