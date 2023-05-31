Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 280.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,342 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 644,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.8 %

IBKR stock opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

