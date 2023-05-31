Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,987 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $10,547,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 294,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE HEP opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.10%.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

