HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 65.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKI. Barclays dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE:BKI opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

