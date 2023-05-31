First Trust Advisors LP Sells 58,196 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,196 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at $864,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Articles

