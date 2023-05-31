First Trust Advisors LP Sells 21,769 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Columbia Financial

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $43,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Kemly purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $43,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,313.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $84,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.