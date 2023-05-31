First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 60,157 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

