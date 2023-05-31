First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Clearfield by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Price Performance
Shares of CLFD stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45. The company has a market cap of $587.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearfield (CLFD)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.