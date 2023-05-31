First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.5 %

BRX opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

