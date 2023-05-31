First Trust Advisors LP Invests $3.48 Million in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth $12,113,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 50.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 40.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter worth $3,475,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 40.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 33,815 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veritiv Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

VRTV stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.22. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $161.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.24). Veritiv had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

