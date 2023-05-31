First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,820 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 271,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 41,213 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $820.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

