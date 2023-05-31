First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.44 Million Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 621.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 139,597 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after buying an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,383,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 496,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCFC. TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $870.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,448.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,116 shares of company stock worth $309,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

