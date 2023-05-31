First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.39 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 70,543 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Fortive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 128,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,868,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,055,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.19. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

