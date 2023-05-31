First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,453 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 22,887.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 324.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 4.7 %

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.43. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.34. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Solutions

In related news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 22,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $42,172.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 513,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James M. Kilts bought 24,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,133.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,594.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 22,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $42,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,829.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 246,413 shares of company stock valued at $414,145 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.