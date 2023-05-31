First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In related news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,593.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.