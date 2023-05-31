First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services
In related news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,593.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:HEES opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.
