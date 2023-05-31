First Trust Advisors LP Buys 9,453 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

