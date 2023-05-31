First Trust Advisors LP Buys 32,632 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.84 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

