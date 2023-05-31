First Trust Advisors LP Buys 2,009 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 474.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 139,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,821,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,337.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,406.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,410.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,172.00 and a 1-year high of $1,560.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.