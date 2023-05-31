First Trust Advisors LP Buys 13,289 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $202,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,054.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading

