First Trust Advisors LP Buys 12,705 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More

