First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 163,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Arconic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

