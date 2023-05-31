Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Position Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $42.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

