Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,930 shares of company stock worth $6,007,130 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.70.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

