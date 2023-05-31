Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $43,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MODV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 81.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 148,191 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 365.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 64,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 30,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODV. Barrington Research decreased their price target on ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

ModivCare Stock Down 6.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ModivCare

MODV opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $121.54.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 26,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,856.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,195 shares in the company, valued at $111,781,688.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 219,630 shares of company stock worth $12,505,178 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ModivCare Profile

(Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.