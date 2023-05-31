Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 685,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $40,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WABC. StockNews.com cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 0.4 %

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.