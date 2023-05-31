Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 773,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,858 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $39,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth $3,238,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 55,441 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Trading Down 0.1 %

Weatherford International stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,750 shares of company stock worth $4,875,255. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

