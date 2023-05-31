Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.51 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $39,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,208 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,904 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $212.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $219.50.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,353,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.74, for a total transaction of $1,275,262.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,472 shares in the company, valued at $235,547,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,920 shares of company stock worth $46,518,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

