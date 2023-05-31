Citigroup Inc. Has $945,000 Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HMN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

NYSE HMN opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -507.69%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.