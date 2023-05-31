Citigroup Inc. Acquires 15,108 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHEF opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

In related news, Director Katherine Oliver bought 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at $987,480.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.