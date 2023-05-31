Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Buys $19,774.40 in Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) Director Aren C. Leekong acquired 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $19,774.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,394 shares in the company, valued at $236,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.01%.

CGBD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Carlyle Secured Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 570,628 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,901.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 762,877 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 117,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.